By Trend

The aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) carrying out Baku-Istanbul flight, had to return to the Heydar Aliyev international Airport, says the message posted on the company’s page in social networks.

The flight was interrupted for technical reasons.

"The J2-075 aircraft, which took off at 08:59, landed successfully at the airport at 9:33 (GMT + 4). Passengers of the flight will set off to Istanbul by another aircraft", the message reads.

---

