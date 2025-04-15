Azerbaijani athletes claim 85 medals at Gymnasiade [PHOTOS]

15 April 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani athletes have won a total of 85 medals at the 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade in Serbia, including 35 gold, 12 silver, and 28 bronze, Azernews reports.

The country was represented at the competition by 191 athletes in sports such as artistic gymnastics, archery, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, tennis, badminton, para-badminton, swimming, para-swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, karate, judo, wrestling, fencing, and athletics.

Azerbaijan has sent a delegation of 192 athletes participating in 18 different sports, including artistic gymnastics in Novi Sad, archery, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, tennis in Zlatibor, badminton, para-badminton, swimming, para-swimming, table tennis in Uzice, taekwondo, karate in Pozega, judo, wrestling in Lucani, fencing in Nova Varoš, and athletics in Priboj.

The World Gymnasiade is a prominent international multi-sport event organized by the International School Sport Federation (ISF) and is the largest of the various competitions conducted by the ISF.

It is designed for individuals aged 13 to 18. According to current regulations, the Gymnasiade program includes twelve mandatory individual sports and five optional sports, selected by the organizing committee.

The mandatory sports are archery, athletics, boxing, chess, fencing, gymnastics, judo, karate, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, and wrestling. For the 2018 edition, the organizing committee included optional sports like petanque, road cycling, surfing, and golf.

The inaugural Gymnasiade took place in 1974 in Wiesbaden, Germany, featuring only gymnastics, athletics, and swimming.

Since its inception, the event has evolved significantly, with the 2018 edition in Morocco setting a record with over 3000 young athletes from 58 countries, making it the largest and first international multi-sport event for youth in Africa. The most recent edition occurred in May 2022 in Normandy, France.