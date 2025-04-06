Azerbaijani ski mountaineers compete at World Cup in Switzerland
Azerbaijani athletes Nazrin Garibova and Seyid Sadraddinov represented the country at the World Cup in ski mountaineering held in Villars-Sur-Ollon, Switzerland.
According to Azernews, Garibova placed 33rd in the sprint event among 62 participants from 21 countries, while Sadraddinov finished 67th out of 75 competitors.
The Azerbaijani duo also took part in the mixed relay event, finishing 37th among 42 pairs.
