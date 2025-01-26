Azerbaijani shooter wins bronze in Germany

26 January 2025 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani shooter Leyla Aliyeva has won the bronze medal at H&N Cup, which is being held in Munich, Germany, Azernews reports.

The athlete took third place in the competition for shooting at 10 meters from a pneumatic pistol, scoring 213.9 points.

Note that Azerbaijan is represented at H&N Cup by seven shooters, including Ruslan Lunev, Ramiz Khalilov, Nigar Nasirova, Leyli Aliyeva, Vladislav Kalmikov, Jala Bayramova, and Haji Musayev.

These athletes are competing in the 10-meter air pistol shooting events.

The tournament will end on January 26.