Azerbaijani shooter wins bronze in Germany
Azerbaijani shooter Leyla Aliyeva has won the bronze medal at H&N Cup, which is being held in Munich, Germany, Azernews reports.
The athlete took third place in the competition for shooting at 10 meters from a pneumatic pistol, scoring 213.9 points.
Note that Azerbaijan is represented at H&N Cup by seven shooters, including Ruslan Lunev, Ramiz Khalilov, Nigar Nasirova, Leyli Aliyeva, Vladislav Kalmikov, Jala Bayramova, and Haji Musayev.
These athletes are competing in the 10-meter air pistol shooting events.
The tournament will end on January 26.
