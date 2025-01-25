UEFA club rankings: FC Qarabag drops to 65th place

25 January 2025 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

The latest UEFA club rankings have been revealed, reflecting changes following the 7th round matches of the Champions League and Europa League this week, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's champion, "Qarabag," led by Gurban Gurbanov, has dropped to 65th place after a 2:3 home loss to FCSB. The Aghdam club currently has 32,000 points, falling two spots from its previous shared 63rd-64th position. European teams "Lyon" and "Aston Villa," which were previously tied with Qarabag, have now surpassed the Azerbaijani side.

"Neftchi" holds 181st place with 8,000 points. Meanwhile, "Zira," "Sabah," and "Sumgayit" share the 310th spot with 4,000 points, while "Gabala" and "Shamakhi" are among the teams in 323rd place with 3,925 points.

The rankings are topped by Manchester City, reigning with 135,000 points.