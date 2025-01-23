Referees for Azerbaijan Premier League matches announced

23 January 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Referee appointments for Round XX matches of the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced, Azernews reports.

The opening match between the teams " Shamakhi" and " Zira" has been assigned to Ingilab Mammadov.

FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev will referee the match " Sabail"-Kapaz" , and Elchin Masiyev will referee the match " Sabah"- "Sumgayit" .

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.