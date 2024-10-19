ISMF President celebrates Azerbaijan's hospitality at Plenary Assembly

19 October 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

It was a great honor for us to participate in the event held in Azerbaijan, said Regula Meyer, President of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF), to journalists during the organization's first Plenary Assembly in Baku, Azernews reports.

"We were welcomed with hospitality and kindness from the moment we arrived. Azerbaijan's rich culture and amazing cuisine made every meal an unforgettable experience. We are very pleased with the success of the event and the professionalism of our Azerbaijani partners. We look forward to continuing our joint projects and future opportunities. On behalf of ISMF, we thank you for this remarkable experience and anticipate further cooperation," emphasized the ISMF president.

It is also noteworthy that Azerbaijan will host the Ski Mountaineering World Cup in January of next year.

---

