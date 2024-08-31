Azerbaijani Paralympic swimmer advances to Paris 2024 final
Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei progressed to the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Azernews reports.
The swimmer qualified for the decisive stage in the Men's 100m Backstroke - S12, after timing 1.29 seconds.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes in 7 sports in the competition, which will continue until September 8. Another para taekwondo player Sabir Zeynalov (58 kilograms) won a bronze medal in the national team.
---
