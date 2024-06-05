Rhythmic gymnastics team secures spot at Paris 2024 Olympics

5 June 2024 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises has secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics following approval from the International Gymnastics Federation, Azernews reports.

Their qualification came after an impressive performance at the European Championship in Budapest, Hungary, where they scored 70,200 points in routines featuring five rings, three ribbons, and two balls.

The team, consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade, Zeynab Hummatova, and Darya Sorokina, will be joined by rhythmic gymnast Zohra Aghamirova and trampoline gymnast Seljan Mahsudova to represent Azerbaijan at the upcoming Olympics.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

