National Olympic Committee joins ANOC Digital Communications Seminar

Prague has hosted the first Digital Communications Seminar of Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering varied and valued services to NOCs, Azernews reports.

The event provided NOC Communications Directors and Managers with a platform to engage in productive discussions, exchange knowledge and share ideas.

Director of the Marketing Department of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee Sakina Valiyeva represented the country at the event, which brought together 70 marketing and communication directors from 51 countries.

The participants of the seminar discussed various issues before the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Addressing the event, Sakina Valiyeva expressed her opinion on the direction of creating a marketing and communication strategy for the Paris Olympics and determining the main performance indicators.

Marketing and communication experts from the Olympic Committees of Brazil, Portugal, Italy, the Czech Republic and New Zealand, along with the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, spoke on other topics and shared their views on the Olympic Games.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.

In 2023, Azerbaijani sportsmen achieved a historic milestone with a record-breaking 1472 medals.

Out of the total medal count, 799 medals (214 gold, 208 silver, and 377 bronze) were earned from the Olympics sports list, 587 medals (223 gold, 159 silver, and 205 bronze) from non-Olympic competitions, and 86 medals (27 gold, 31 silver, and 28 bronze) from the Paralympics sports list.

A total of 474 sporting events were organized across the country within the Year of Heydar Aliyev, drawing the participation of 64,925 individuals.

Of these, 89 events were hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and sports federations, attracting 32,190 participants.

The remaining 385 events took place in various regions of the country, with 32,735 participants.

At the same time, 81 mass sporting events were held as a part of 13 nationwide projects, bringing together a total of 36,600 individuals.

