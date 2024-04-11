Quarter-final stage of UEFA Europa League to kick off

11 April 2024 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

The quarter-final stage of the UEFA Europa League will kick off, Azernews reports.

Team "Bayer 04" from Leverkusen, which eliminated the Azerbaijani champion "Qarabag" in the round of 16, will face "West Ham" at home.

They will clarify the relations between the local "Milan" and "Roma" in Italy. If "Liverpool" hosts "Atalanta," "Marseille" will be the guest of "Benfica" in Portugal.

UEFA Europa League

Quarter-finals, first leg

April 11

23:00. "Milan" (Italy) - "Roma" (Italy)

23:00. "Liverpool" (England) - "Atalanta" (Italy)

23:00. "Bayer 04" (Germany) - "West Ham" (England)

23:00. "Benfica" (Portugal) - "Marseille" (France)

Note that the return matches of the quarter-final stage will take place on April 18.

