Azerbaijani boxers qualify for final of Great Silk Way International Tournament

27 March 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Murad Allahverdiyev and Alfonso Dominguez from Azerbaijan secured spots in the final of the 2024 Great Silk Way International Tournament held in the capital, Baku, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, Ilgar Salahov, Kamran Shahsuvarli, and Mirsharif Kazimzade have secured at least bronze medals by advancing to the semifinals.

Sarkhan Budagov and Mahammad Abdullayev also clinched bronze medals in their respective categories.

The tournament hosted 121 boxers representing 11 different countries.

---

