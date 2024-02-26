Georgia hosts chess championship in honor of Khojaly genocide victims [PHOTOS]

26 February 2024 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Georgian city of Marneuli has hosted a chess championship dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Organised by the Integration Centre of Georgian Azerbaijanis, the championship was attended by 48 chess fans who were divided into two age groups: 6-9 years old and 10-15 years old, Azernews reports.

First, the Executive Director of the Integration Centre of Georgian Azerbaijanis, Murad Muradov, gave detailed information about the Khojaly tragedy.

He said that despite the passing of 32 years since this bloody tragedy, Azerbaijan has never forgotten and will never forget the memory of the victims of the genocide. The Khojaly genocide is written in Azerbaijan's history not only as a bloody tragedy but also as a heroic struggle.

It was pointed out that the memory of the victims of the tragedy is commemorated not only in Azerbaijan but in all countries where Azerbaijanis live. Commemorative events dedicated to the memory of the victims of the genocide and various sports competitions are also organised.

During the tournament, pupils of the Integration Centre of Georgian Azerbaijanis, "Tea House," operating in Marneuli municipality, and an educational centre in Kurtlar village fought for first place in the competition.

Pupils of the "Tea House," including Amar Nasibov, won first place, Rafael Bayramov placed second, and Mate Kiparoidze ranked third among chess players in the 6-10 age group.

In the 10-15 age group, Ali Aliyev (Tea House) took first place, Hesynali Allahverdiyev ranked second, and Renat Asgarov (Integration Centre of Georgian Azerbaijanis) took third place.

Diplomas and valuable gifts were presented to the winners.

---

