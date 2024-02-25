Azerbaijani gymnasts shine at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup [PHOTOS]

25 February 2024 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin has claimed the first place in the men's tumbling program at the World Cup in Baku. The gymnast scored 31.100 points in the tournament, Azernews reports.

Another national gymnast, Adil Hajizada, took second place with a score of 29.400 points, while Vasco Peso (Portugal) with 28.700 points ranked third.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup is the first competition organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2024.

The competition is the seventh World Cup organized by the country in Trampoline Gymnastics. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the tournament, which is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Seljan Mahsudova represents Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

