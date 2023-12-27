Ministry of Youth and Sports awards best sportsmen of year [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has hosted a gala ceremony to celebrate the sporting achievements of the year.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, President of Baku Media Centre Arzu Aliyeva, as well as state and government officials, federation heads, and renowned athletes, attended the event, Azernews reports.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the ceremony, followed by a moment of silence to honour the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity.

During the ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov stressed the significance of 2023, emphasising that it will be remembered for several important events in Azerbaijan. He pointed out that the year marked the full sovereignty of the country.

Noting that this year the full sovereignty of Azerbaijan was ensured, the minister called the match between Qarabağ FC and MOIK held at the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup in Khankandi one of the most successful sporting events.

Farid Gayibov brought to attention that many prestigious events were held in Azerbaijan this year and national sportsmen have achieved success in various international tournaments, securing nine Olympic licences.

He extended his congratulations to the sports community and wished all athletes success in the upcoming Olympic year.

Following a video presentation about National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the winners in 19 categories were announced, recognising outstanding achievements in sports.

hese included awards for the Best Athlete of the Year, Best Women's and Men's Teams of the Year, Best Coach of the Year, Best Judge of the Year, Best Medical Staff of the Year, Best Sports Federation of the Year, Best Sports Club of the Year, and many others.

Zohra Agamirova (rhythmic gymnast), Govhar Beydullaeva (chess) and Irina Zaretska (karate) were named the Best Female Athlete of the Year; Idayat Heydarov (judo), Mikhail Malkin (gymnastics) and Hasrat Jafarov (Greco-Roman wrestling)-Best Male Athlete of the Year; national rhythmic gymnastics team,chess team and Neftchi basketball club-Best Women's Team of the Year; Qarabağ FC, Greco-Roman wrestling team and national tumbling team-Best Men's Team of the Year; Gurban Gurbanov (Qarabağ FC), Siana Vasilyeva (rhythmic gymnastics) and Rustam Alimli (judo)-Best Coach of the Year; Nazim Umbaev (judo), Sadi Guliyev (wrestling) and Asif Shiraliev (wrestling)- Best Judge of the Year; Ramin Valiyev (judo), Zaur Abdullaev (boxing) and National Scientific-Practical Institute of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation-Best Medical Staff of the Year; Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Azerbaijan Judo Federation and Azerbaijan Canoeing and Rowing Federation-Best Sports Federation of the Year; Ojag Gymnastics Club, Sabah Basketball Club and Qarabağ FC-Best Sports Club of the Year; Guba Olympic Sports Complex, Shaki Olympic Sports Complex, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex-Best Olympic Sports Complex of the Year; Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, National Gymnastics Arena and Baku Aquatics Palace-Best Sports Facility of the Year; Shusha Children's and Youth Sports School, Ulduz Football Academy and School of Higher Sports Excellence in Aquatic Sports-Best Children's and Youth Sports School of the Year.

The winners of the Fair Play Award of the Year included Gurban Gurbanov (Qarabağ FC), Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, and Fariz Huseynov (judo).

The World Shooting Championship, the President's Cup 2023 International Regatta, and the World Taekwondo Championships were named the Best Sporting Events of the Year.

At the ice ring at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, Khadija Gadashova (judo) and Nijat Abbasov (chess) received the prize as Sports Opening of the Year.

The most active sports journalists of the year included Zeki Feyzullayev (İdman.biz), Geray Giyasov (Real TV), and Kanan Khakimov (Ictimai TV); the best sports photographers of the year were Dilaver Najafov (Ministry of Youth and Sports), Rufat Abdullayev (İdman.biz) and Zaur Mustafayev (Trend.az).

The Best Sports Films of the Year were "When Stadiums Are Silent," "White Suits Girls!" and "Mubariz." CBC Sport, Idman TV, and İdman.biz were named Best Sports Media Establishments of the Year.

In conclusion, the names of the 10 best athletes of the year were announced: Zohra Agamirova (rhythmic gymnastics), the group rhythmic gymnastics team, Zelim Kotsoev (judo), Nikita Simonov (gymnastics), shotgun shooting (mixed team), Idayat Heydarov (judo), Gultaj Mamedalieva (judo), Leyla Aliyeva (judo), Yashar Najafov (judo), and Ruslan Lunev (bullet shooting).

The awarding ceremony was followed by the artistic part.

