X round of Azerbaijan Premier League to be concluded

22 October 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The X round of the Azerbaijan Premier Football League will be concluded today.

According to the information, "Gabala" will host "Araz-Nakhchivan" in the last match.

The match at Gabala City Stadium will start at 04:30 p.m. Baku time.

Note that "Red and Black" ranked 9th with 7 points, and the representative of Nakhchivan ranked 5th with 14 points.

Here are further details about the match that will be held between"Gabala" and "Araz-Nakhchivan" at 4:30 p.m. Baku time:

Judges are: Tural Gurbanov, Elshad Abdullayev, Vusal Mammadov and Ali Aliyev

Judge-inspector: Orkhan Mammadov

AFFA representative: Azer Askarov

Venue: Gabala City Stadium

It should be noted that in the previous games of the tour, "Neftchi" defeated "Sabail" (4:2), "Sabah" defeated "Sumgait" (3:1). However, matches between "Turan Tovuz" - "Garabagh" (2:2) and "Kapaz" - "Zira" (0:0) finished in a draw.

---

