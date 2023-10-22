X round of Azerbaijan Premier League to be concluded
The X round of the Azerbaijan Premier Football League will be concluded today.
According to the information, "Gabala" will host "Araz-Nakhchivan" in the last match.
The match at Gabala City Stadium will start at 04:30 p.m. Baku time.
Note that "Red and Black" ranked 9th with 7 points, and the representative of Nakhchivan ranked 5th with 14 points.
Here are further details about the match that will be held between"Gabala" and "Araz-Nakhchivan" at 4:30 p.m. Baku time:
Judges are: Tural Gurbanov, Elshad Abdullayev, Vusal Mammadov
and Ali Aliyev
Judge-inspector: Orkhan Mammadov
AFFA representative: Azer Askarov
Venue: Gabala City Stadium
It should be noted that in the previous games of the tour, "Neftchi" defeated "Sabail" (4:2), "Sabah" defeated "Sumgait" (3:1). However, matches between "Turan Tovuz" - "Garabagh" (2:2) and "Kapaz" - "Zira" (0:0) finished in a draw.
