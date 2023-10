14 October 2023 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athlete Rostislav Pevtsov has taken a bronze medal at the 2023 World Triathlon Cup Chengdu held in China, Azernews reports.

Germany’s Tim Hellwig finished first, while Mexico’s Aram Michell Peñaflor Moysen grabbed a silver medal.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz