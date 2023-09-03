Azerbaijan triathlon championship kicks off [PHOTOS]

3 September 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan triathlon championship has been started at the Kura Olympic Training and Sports Center located in Mingachevir city, Azernews reports.

The championship is organized by the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation, Ministry of Youth and Sports.

It should be noted that the championship is for 10-13-year-olds (swim 300 m, bike 8 km, run 2 km), 14-17-year-olds (swim 300 m, bike 8 km, run 2 km), over 18 (Youth/U23/Elite) - swimming 1500 m, cycling 40 km, running 10 km) and between teams (relay - swimming 1500 m, cycling 40 km, running 10 km).

---

