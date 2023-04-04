4 April 2023 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Badminton Federation gets ready to host Badminton Europe Congress (BEC) on April 21-22.

The 56th annual meeting will discuss issues related to badminton competitions within the Summer Olympics to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, Azernews reports.

Baku won the right to host the event at the 55th Annual Delegates' Meeting of the 2022 BEC Congress held in Malta's capital of Valletta.

President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov, as well as Vice-President Aynur Samadova and head coach of the national team Morteza Validarvi took part in the conference.

Badminton Europe (BEC) was founded at Frankfurt am Main, in west Germany in September 1967, at a meeting of representatives from eleven national organisations. It was convened by the Deutscher Badminton Verband (DBV) on the suggestion of IBF, after the DBV had proposed that an official European Championships should be staged.



The eleven countries all became founder members of the EBU, including Austria, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Denmark, England, Finland, Federal Republic of Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

