National gymnasts win over 20 medals at international competition [PHOTOS]

Young Azerbaijani gymnasts have thrilled sports fans at Keti Cup 2022 International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Ojag Sports Club represented the country at the gymnastics competition in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

The young gymnasts enriched the country's medal hauls with 9 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

Maya Kozachuk claimed two gold medals (clubs and ball exercise) and one silver medal (all-around), Selin Yusifova - two gold medals (all-around and exercise without apparatus) and one silver medal (ball exercise), while Sara Jalilli captured one gold medal (all-around), one silver medal (without apparatus), and one bronze medal (ball exercise).

Meanwhile, Nilufar Gasimova won one gold (without apparatus) and one silver medal (all-around), Suada Iskakova - one gold (exercise with clubs) and one bronze medal (without apparatus), Roya Alikishiyeva - one gold (exercise with a hoop) and one bronze medal (exercise with clubs), Alsu Abdullayeva - one gold medal (without apparatus), Akhu Aslanova - one silver medal (without apparatus), Farah Hasanova - one silver (without apparatus).

At the same time, Beril Yalin won one silver medal (ball exercise), while Leyla Azagova (all-around) and Ayla Abbaszada (exercise with clubs) grabbed bronze medals.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

