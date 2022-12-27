Youth and Sports Ministry awards best sportsmen [PHOTO]

27 December 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The year 2022 has turned out to be a year full of accomplishments in sports.

A huge amount of work has been done during the ongoing year to develop all types of sports in the country and to raise awareness among young people, encouraging them to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports summed up the results of the year, naming sportsmen, who have made great and overwhelming achievements with their strength and competitive spirit.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov described 2022 as a successful year for Azerbaijani sports and expressed hope that next year will bring even more sporting victories.

Anna Bashta (fencing), Govhar Beydullayeva (chess), and Zohra Agamirova (rhythmic gymnastics) were named Best Female Athletes 2022.

Eldaniz Azizli (Greco-Roman wrestling), Abdulla Gadimbeyli (chess), and Hidayat Heydarov (judo) were among Best Male Athletes 2022.

Rhythmic gymnastics, volleyball, and fencing teams were named Best Women's Teams 2022, while FC Qarabag, futsal team, and 3x3 basketball team were among Best Men's Teams 2022.

The list of Best Coaches 2022 included Gurban Gurbanov (FC Qarabag), Alexander Tarakanov (Greco-Roman wrestling), and Siyana Vasileva (rhythmic gymnastics).

The Youth and Sports Ministry named Aliyar Agayev (football), Nazim Umbayev (judo), and Anar Babanli (boxing) Best Referees 2022.

Aydin Agaliyev (gymnastics), Raif Refetov (gymnastics), and Natig Suleymanov (football) were named Best Medical Personnel in Sports 2022.

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, and Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation were among Best Sports Federation 2022.

FC Qarabag, Ojag Gymnastics Club, and FC Neftchi were chosen as Best Sports Club 2022.

The list of Olympic Sports Complex 2022 included Goygol Olympic Sports Complex, Shaki Olympic Sports Complex, and the Ganja Olympic Sports Complex.

The Palace of Water Sports, the National Gymnastics Arena, and the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center were named Best Sports Complex 2022.

The Best Children and Youth Sports School 2022 included the Children's and Youth Sports Chess School No.1 (Sumgayit), the Vatan soccer school, and the Shabran Children and Youth Sports Center.

Gurban Gurbanov (FC Qarabag), the Azerbaijani Badminton Federation, and Elnura Mammadova (wrestling) were awarded Fair Play Awards 2022.

The Youth and Sports Ministry named the Mingachevir Regatta-2022 rowing competition, the Sports Festival held in Shaki and the Wrestling World Cup held in Baku, Best Sports Events 2022.

Govhar Beydullayeva (chess), Abdullah Gadimbayli (chess), and Ramil Valizade (swimming) were named the Revelation of the Year 2022.

The list of Most Active Sports Journalists 2022 included Garay Giyasov (Real TV), Sanan Shafizade (ATV), and Zaki Feyzullayev (Azerisport).

Dilavar Najafov (Ministry of Youth and Sports), Valeriy Khlizov (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation), and Zaur Mustafayev (Trend News Agency) were named Sports Photographer of the Year 2022.

Elchin Asadov's "Achievements", Kifayat Gasimova's "Before and After" and AGF's "Health Starts with Sports and Sports Starts with Gymnastics" were chosen as Best Sports Movies 2022

The list of Best Sports Media Structure 2022 included İctimai TV, CBC Sports TV, and Idman TV.

The Youth and Sports Ministry also awarded Top 10 athletes in the ranking Azerbaijani sportsmen 2022.

The awarding ceremony was followed by a colorful show.

