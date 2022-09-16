Qarabag FC defeats French team [PHOTO]

16 September 2022 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC has won a brilliant victory over French Nantes on match day 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Azernews reports.

Kwabena Owusu, Abdellah Zoubir, and Marko Jankovic scored the goals for the team (3-0).

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Qarabag FC on their victory on social networks.

Next, Qarabag FC will face Greece's Olympiacos on October 6.

The UEFA Champions League is UEFA's elite club competition with top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned European champions.

Introduced in 1955 as the European Cup, it has expanded over the years with over 70 football clubs.

The number of teams of each association that enters the UEFA Champions League is based on the UEFA coefficients of the member associations.

These scores are generated by the results of clubs representing each association during the previous five UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons.

Qualifying starts in the summer with three rounds and then a play-off takes place before 32 teams begin the group stage starting in September.

