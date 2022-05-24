Azerbaijan's Shaki to host Rhythmic Gymnastics event dedicated to Independence Day

24 May 2022 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Shaki Olympic Sports Complex will host the Friendly competition in Rhythmic Gymnastics dedicated to the Independence Day, for the first time, on May 27-29, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

At the competition, athletes will perform in the individual program (pre-juniors – 2010-2011, juniors –2007-2009, seniors – born in 2006 and older) and within groups (pre-juniors – 2010-2011, seniors – born in 2006 and older).

During the three-day competition, winners will be determined in the All-Around and with Apparatus both in the individual program and group exercises.

AGF has already made a tradition of organizing national competitions, dress rehearsal of gymnasts on the eve of major competitions, various exhibition performances, as well as master classes in the regions.

In 2011, the 18th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in Gusar for the first time. In 2015, the Kur Olympic Sports Center in Mingachevir hosted the 23rd Azerbaijan Championship and 3rd Interregional Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

The friendly competition aims to develop gymnastics in the regions, as well as increase the interest in this discipline.

Entrance to the competitions is free.

