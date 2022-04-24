By Trend

The first place at the FIG World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku in the exercise with clubs was taken by the representative of Israel Daria Atamanov, Trend reports. The judges rated the athlete's performance at 30.950 points.

Elizaveta Polstyanaya (Latvia, 30.700 points) is in second place, Sofia Raffaelli (Italy, 29.800 points) is in third place.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova took the sixth position, her result was 28.250 points.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

