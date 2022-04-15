By Laman Ismayilova

World's strongest rhythmic gymnasts will compete in Baku on April 22-24.

The 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will bring together 140 gymnasts from 33 countries.

Some 44 individual and 96 group gymnasts (15 groups), will take part in the 5th international competition in gymnastics disciplines hosted by Azerbaijan in 2022.

Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova will represented Azerbaijan in the individual program whileGullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform in group exercises.

The three-day competitions will feature all-around and apparatus finals.

Traditionally, the AGF Trophy Cup is awarded to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges.

Meanwhile, this will be the 9th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku so far.

The National Gymnastics Arena previously hosted the Gymnastics Championships and World Cups eight times in 2005 and 2019 in this discipline.

After a two-year break, spectators could watch the competitions at National Gymnastics Arena amid the easing measures under a special quarantine regime.

Spectators under 18 must have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate, immunity certificate or COVID-19 vaccine medical contraindication form.

Spectators wishing to watch the exciting performances of rhythmic gymnasts can purchase tickets online at https://iticket.az/ and from the city ticket offices.

Tickets' cost constitutes 10 AZN ($5.8) for Qualifications and 15 AZN ($8.8) for finals.

The gymnastics competitions within the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup starts at 12:00 (GMT+4).

In 2022, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics on February 24-25.

The championships brought together 41 gymnasts representing Ojag Sport Club,Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 13.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup were held in Baku on February 12-13.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries took part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Maksudova won a silver medal at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup.

The gymnast scored 52.780 points in the individual program among women in Baku.

Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics was successfully held at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16-17.

Some 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Republican Complex Sports School (Baku) as well as gymnasts from Khirdalan's Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir tool part in the championship held among juniors (13-15 years old) and seniors (16 years and older).

The gymnasts were determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

The 6th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Women's Gymnastics Championship and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Men's Gymnastics Championship took place in Baku.

A total of 69 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Sumgayit Olympic Reserve and the city of Balakan participated in the competitions held on March 25-26.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup was also held at the National Gymnastics Arena from March 31 to April 3.

Some 151 gymnasts from 35 countries competed in the 4th international gymnastics competition organized in Azerbaijan this year.

