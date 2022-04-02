By Trend

It’s gratifying to hear about the pleasant impressions of Georgian gymnasts about their visit to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia Zurab Pataradze told Trend.

"We are glad that the Georgian team is participating in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, and we expect good results,” Pataradze noted. “This is not the first time I visit the wonderful hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, and I am glad that, as always, sports competitions are held at a high level in Azerbaijan, along with other important events.”

The ambassador expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries in the sports field would continue.

"In Azerbaijan high standards have been set, today all halls, sports grounds are fully equipped - world-class events are held here, and along with large-scale sports competitions, it’s possible to hold gatherings of teams from different countries, including the Georgian team," he added.

Pataradze stressed that the cooperation between the two countries is at a high level.

"As for the field of sports, we have outlined further cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, and I think that in the near future we’ll hold meetings in this direction,” he said. “I hope that many of our and Azerbaijani teams will visit each other for competitions and trainings. This is facilitated by infrastructure, climatic conditions, hospitality and peace between our countries.”

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz