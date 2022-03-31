By Trend

According to the results of the first day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku, the finalists were determined for men - in floor exercises, exercises on parallel bars and rings, for women - in vault and exercises on uneven bars, Trend reports.

In floor exercises, Artem Dolgopyat (Israel), Nicolo Mozzato (Italy), Antonios Tantalidis (Greece), Adam Steele (Ireland), Ilya Kovtun (Ukraine), Eamon Montgomery (Ireland), Utkirbek Juraev (Uzbekistan) and Adem Asil (Turkey). Azerbaijani gymnast Mansum Safarov, who demonstrated floor exercise, did not qualify for the finals, finishing 33rd with a score of 11,200 points.

Salvatore Maresca (Italy), Ibrahim Colak (Turkey), Adem Asil (Turkey), Van Khan Phong Nguyen (Vietnam), Konstantinos Konstantinides (Greece), Nikita Simonov (Azerbaijan), Vincenz Hock (Austria) and Alexander Diab (USA) reached the final in the exercises on the rings.

In exercises on parallel bars, Ferhat Aryjan (Turkey), Ilya Kovtun (Ukraine), Christian Balazs (Hungary), Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan), Marios Georgiou (Cyprus), Joe Fraser (Great Britain), Nikolaos Iliopoulos (Greece) and Ivan Tikhonov (Azerbaijan) passed to the final.

Valentina Georgieva (Bulgaria), Teja Belak (Slovenia), Oksana Chusovitina (Uzbekistan), Chenge Maria Bachkai (Hungary), Tjasa Kisselef (Slovenia), Maisa Kuusikko (Finland), Pranati Nayak (India), Ioan Stanchulescu (Romania) reached the finals in women's vault. Azerbaijani gymnast Samira Gakhramanova, who also performed in this program, did not qualify for the final, taking 17th position with a score of 12.166 points.

In the program of exercises on uneven bars, Naomi Visser (Netherlands), Laurette Sharpy (France), Ioana Stanchulescu (Romania), Vera van Pol (Netherlands), Sara Foss (Germany), Carolina Pedro (Brazil), Sevgi Kaisoglu ( Turkey), Lea Maria Kwaas (Germany) reached the final. Azerbaijani athlete Milana Minakovskaya, who presented this program, did not qualify for the final. With a score of 10.366 points, she took 23rd place.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

After three competitions of the World Cup held at different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. Three best results out of four will define the holders of the FIG Cup.

There are qualifications on the first 2 days of events, while finals will take place on the next 2 days.

In the tournament, the traditional "AGF Trophy" will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

---

