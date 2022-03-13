By Trend

Gymnasts representing Portugal, Rita Ferreira and Ana Teixeira, with a score of 28,000 points, took first place among women's pairs in the tempo exercise at the 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The second place was taken by the female duet representing Kazakhstan - Alexandra Rudakova and Damira Talgat (27.430 points), the third position was taken by Dorina Bernath and Noemi Stattner from Hungary (26.800 points).

On March 10-13, the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world take part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups present balance, tempo and combined exercises.

