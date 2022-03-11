By Trend

We dreamed of performing at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Mixed Pair of Uzbek athletes Ikromjon Nosirov and Anastasiya Pak, taking part at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, told Trend.

"This championship is our first big start. We are glad to be here and have the opportunity to compete. It is a pride and a great responsibility for us to represent Uzbekistan at such a large-scale competition. We arrived in Baku three days before the beginning of the competition, the organizers created all the conditions to make this period more pleasant and productive for us. The National Gymnastics Arena has convenient training and competition halls, a lot of carpets, and good lighting," they said.

According to the athletes, acrobatic gymnastics is successfully developing in Uzbekistan.

"We would like this gymnastic discipline to become even more popular. We have been performing as part of a mixed pair for four years. This kind of sport requires mutual understanding, so we understand each other perfectly, and it helps a lot in work," they added.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.

During the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.

---

