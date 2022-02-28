By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska (68 kg) has captured a gold medal in the Karate 1 Premier League series in Fujairah, UAE.

The karate fighter took first place in the tournament, defeating Italian representative Silvia Semeraro in the final.

The Azerbaijani team was represented at the tournament by a total of karate fighters.

Earlier, Irina Zaretska (68 kg) became a silver medalist of the Paris Open 2022.

In the final, she lost to the French karate fighter Alizier Agier.

Recall that the two-time world and European champion Irina Zaretska was awarded the title of "Sportswoman of the Year" according to the results of a survey conducted by the Center for Sports Research as part of the "Winners of the Year 2021" project.

Irina Zaretska is also known for her numerous victories at the international area.

She is the gold medalist of the Premier League Karate1 2014 in Almere. The karate fighter won bronze at "World Karate Cup 2014", gold at the Premier League Karate1 2015 in Istanbul, silver at the Premier League Karate1 2017, etc.

In 2021, Irina Zaretska won a gold medal at the 2021 World Karate Championships in Dubai. The karate fighter defeated Italian Silvia Semeraro in the final.

Meanwhile, other national karate fighters Tural Agalarzade (67 kg) and Turgut Hasanov (84 kg) won silver and bronze respectively.

The Azerbaijani team was represented at the tournament by a total of 9 karate fighters.

---

