By Trend

The first day of Trampoline World Cup competitions has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

During the first day, qualifying competitions for gymnasts in the individual program and in synchronized pairs for men and women will be held.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by gymnast Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 63 athletes from 14 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The participants of this World Cup include such famous athletes as the representatives of Belarus, Gold medalist of the Rio-2016 Summer Olympic Games, two-time European Champion, winner of the European Games, World Champion – Uladzislau Hancharou, winner of the Tokyo-2020 Summer Olympic Games – Ivan Litvinovich, and five-time World and European Champion - Aleh Rabtsau.

Besides, the representative of Russia, Silver medalist of the World Championships (2021), European Champion (2021) – Iana Lebedeva; the representative of Sweden, three-time World and European Champion – Lina Sjoeberg; the representative of Austria, Bronze medalist of the Youth Olympic Games - Benny Wizani and the representative of Georgia, Silver medalist of the European Games - Luba Golovina are also among the tournament participants.

The competitions are planned to be held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz