By Trend

Development of youth and its patriotic education in Azerbaijan will continue to be one of the priorities of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and plans in this sphere will be made public, the newly appointed head of the ministry Farid Gayibov told Trend.

According to Gayibov, the youth brought up in the spirit of patriotism played a great role in the victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020, when Azerbaijani territories were liberated from Armenian occupation].

"This is the result of the youth policy successfully pursued in Azerbaijan. Special attention is paid to the development of youth in Azerbaijan. The development of youth and its patriotic education will continue to be one of the priorities of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijana," he said.

On September 7, 2021, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Farid Gayibov as Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan. In connection with this appointment, the head of state received Farid Gayibov in a video format on Sept. 7.

