By Trend

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises has reached the finals of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia (Bulgaria), Trend reports.

The team in group exercises consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina reached the World Cup final in the five-ball program with a score of 37.450 points.

The World Cup takes place in Sofia on March 26-28. Today, on the first day of the competition, gymnasts also performed in an individual program, who presented compositions with a hoop and a ball.

In the individual program, two athletes competed for Azerbaijan - Narmina Samedova and Arzu Jalilova. For the exercise with the ball, Samedova received from the judges - 19.300 points, with the hoop - 19.400 points.

Jalilova received 19.300 points for the program with a hoop, and 19.275 points with a ball.

Azerbaijani gymnasts did not qualify for the World Cup finals in the individual program.

