By Trend

The sixth day of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Sept. 21, Trend reports.

The competitions of teams in group exercises with five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs will be held. According to the results, teams-finalists and winners in the all-around competitions will be named. Five teams will also get licenses for taking part in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The competitions will begin at 14:30 (GMT+4). Azerbaijan will be represented by a team in group exercises, consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Daria Sorokina.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. As such, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

