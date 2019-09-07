By Trend

The training programs were held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku ahead of the grandiose sporting event, the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan on September 16-22, Trend reports.

Vice President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov attended the event. The event featured performances of members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, who will participate in the World Championships, as well as gymnasts from Lebanon and the Czech Republic.

Hasanov was watching the performances of gymnasts. He talked to the athletes and wished them good luck in the upcoming Championships.

The representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, coaches and the referees also attended the event.

Thus, after 14 years, Azerbaijan will host one of the most significant events, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships again.

Both individual gymnasts and teams in group exercises will do their best to be among the strongest ones in the Apparatus Finals and All-around within seven days, while the individual gymnasts will also be awarded for team competition.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

More than 300 gymnasts will perform with all their strength for being new candidate for the Olympic Games. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. 2 gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

---

