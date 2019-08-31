By Trend

The third day of the competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena on Aug. 31, Trend reports.

The finals will be held among the “juniors” and “seniors” on the final day of the competitions.

The competitions are being held on August 29-31.

During the three-day tournament, more than 100 gymnasts are participating in the competitions representing “Ojag Sport” Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, “AyUlduz” Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sport Club, Gymkids Club, Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zira Cultural Center as well as Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir cities and Shaghan settlement.

In the individual program, gymnasts in the age categories of "youngsters" (born in 2009-2011), "pre-juniors" (born in 2007-2008), "juniors" (born in 2004-2006) and "seniors" (born in 2003 and earlier) are performing at the competitions.

