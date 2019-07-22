By Trend

A schoolboy from Baku has taken the first place in free-style wrestling competitions at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku 2019 EYOF) held in Baku, Trendreports referring to Baku Education Department.

Farid Sadikhli, the winner of the festival, is the tenth grade student of secondary school No 136.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

---

