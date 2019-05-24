By Trend

The 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 24, Trend reports.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance will be held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The Azerbaijani team consisting of Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova will perform the aerobic dance.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

The qualifications among senior gymnasts - an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance will be held on the second day on May 25. The winners in the team standings among senior gymnasts will be named on the second day.

The finals among juniors and senior gymnasts will be held on the last day of the competition on May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts including Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

---

