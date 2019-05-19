By Trend

35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships going on in Baku.

Gymnasts are performing in the individual program at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, as the finals of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are underway, Trend reports.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will wrap up today. During the championships, senior female gymnasts are performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts are participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz