By Trend

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes became the winner of SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1 Race in Baku, Trend reports.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes came in second, followed by Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

The length of the Baku track where teams competed for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz