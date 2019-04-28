By Trend

Yana Batyrshina, multiple world champion in rhythmic gymnastics and Olympic medalist in 1996 Summer Olympics, has attended the final competitions of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku as an honored guest, Trend reports.

Yana Batyrshina is the ambassador of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, to be held in Baku on September 16-22, 2019.

Zohra Aghamirova represented Azerbaijan in exercises with a hoop.

Six sets of medals will be awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) on April 28.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are participating in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams are competing in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts are performing in individual programs.

