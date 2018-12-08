Trend:

It is very nice to perform at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Darya Farshbafshakhriyari, a participant of the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, representing the Baku Gymnastics School, told Trend Dec. 7.

"There is a big hall in the National Gymnastics Arena," she said. "All conditions are created here."

Speaking about her performance at the championship, Farshbafshakhriyari noted that she didn’t have enough confidence.

"I try to cope with the excitement before the performance, but the coaches also help," she said. "Today, I performed better, and I will work hard to show good results in the future. Just like any athlete, I dream of the Olympic Games - it is my main goal."

The 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will run until Dec. 9.

Within the first three days, individual gymnasts are competing in the age categories of "youngsters", "pre-juniors", "juniors", while teams in group exercises are divided into the age groups of "youngsters" and "pre-juniors".

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, the AyUlduz club, Zirva International Sports Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sports Club, as well as Sumgait, Gusar, Ganja, Mingachevir, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shirvan and Goychay.

On the last day of the events, the 5th Interregional Cup will commence. Representatives of Azerbaijani districts will perform in both individual and group exercises at the Interregional Cup.