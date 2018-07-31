By Laman Ismayilova

An agreement on partnership has been reached between the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee and Toyota Caucasus LLC.

The document was signed by the Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade and the President of Toyota Caucasus LLC Mitsuru Konishi.

Toyota Caucasus LLC will be a partner of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee and the National Olympic Team until the end of 2018, according to the agreement.

Within the framework of the partnership, Toyota Caucasus LLC will support the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee in carrying out promotional campaigns during the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires and the 2nd International Tennis Solidarity Championship.

Chingiz Huseynzade highly appreciated the partnership agreement and stressed that being a partner of one of the world's most famous automakers is a new experience for the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee .

Huseynzade stressed the importance of the partnership on the eve of such a historic sport event as the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee looks forward to a continued cooperation.

"This partnership is historically important on the eve of such a sporting event as the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires and gives us hope for further cooperation during 2019 European Games in Minsk, European Youth Olympic festival, which will be held in Baku next year, and, finally, the Summer Olympic Games-2020 in Tokyo, " he concluded.

The National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established in 1992 and recognized by the International Olympic Committee in 1993. For the first time Azerbaijan took part at the Olympic Games as an independent state in 1996 and since then sends sportsmen to all Olympic Games.

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan has become one of the world’s sports centers.

The country’s achievements in the field of sports, the successes won by athletes in significant international competitions, became possible in close cooperation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee, sports federations, sports clubs and sports societies.

Toyota today manufactures a diverse line-up of vehicles all over the globe. As an innovative leader, Toyota is well-known for its management philosophy and the world's first mass-market hybrids.

The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda in 1937, as a spinoff from his father's company Toyota Industries to create automobiles.

