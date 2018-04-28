Trend:

Baku excellently copes with organization of Formula 1, the former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone said in an interview with F1News.

"Everything is fine, I am very happy! Baku is doing a great job. Nice people, very nice place. I hope everything will stay the same," Ecclestone said.

Further, speaking about the reforms in the Formula 1 around the world, the ex-chief executive noted that he did not notice any changes.

"Little has changed. In the end, Formula 1 is as good as the people who participate in it, that is, the teams, are interesting," Ecclestone said.

In addition, the ex-chief executive noted that it would be better to return to the V10 engines.

"Four years ago I said that we would have problems because of the engines. It is necessary to allow teams to use more fuel, increase its consumption and return refueling. I think that would make a difference. But that's my opinion. Better yet, if we go back to the V10 engines," Ecclestone said.

The ex-chief executive also spoke about the prospects of increasing the number of races.

"Once there was a maximum of 16 Grand Prix races, but I was able to add to them one race, then another race. I think 20 stages a year is a good number," Ecclestone said.

The second day of the Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship - Azerbaijan Grand Prix is due to start in Baku April 28.

On April 27, the first and second practice sessions were held within the Formula 1 competitions in the capital city of Azerbaijan. Today, after the third practice session, the qualifying session will be held, the results of which will determine the starting order of the drivers at the Grand Prix. The first competition in Formula 2 will also be held on April 28.

Finally, on April 29, Azerbaijan will host the Grand Prix race, as well as the second Formula 2 race.

Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship kicked off in Baku April 27.

The length of the race track, where teams compete for the championship, each of which is represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.