Conditions created by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and support of spectators make it possible to focus and confront only own mistakes, Uzbek gymnast Diyora Burkhokhujaeva told Trend after qualifications at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku April 27.

“I am happy with my performance, especially because these are my first competitions of such a high level,” she said. “Of course, everyone makes mistakes, nobody is perfect, so I also had mistakes in my performance. I’m in Baku for the first time, and I really liked how tournaments are held here – they are organized at the highest level, and it’s great, because it makes it possible to concentrate only on own performance.”

She also noted the importance of the Baku spectators’ supporting the gymnasts.

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first days of qualifying competitions.

Azerbaijan on the first day of the competition is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual exercises, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in an individual program, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.