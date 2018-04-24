Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Narmina Samadova won the silver medal at the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament in Baku on April 24.

The gymnast scored 16,050 in the exercises with ball.

The gold medal went to Daria Trubnikova representing Russia, as she scored 17,650 points. The gymnast representing Bulgaria Tatyana Volozhanina, who scored 15,850 points, won the bronze.

The second day of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 24.

Individual clubs, ribbon, ball and hoop competitions will be held today.

Winners in apparatus finals will be announced today.

Arzu Jalilova will represent Azerbaijan in the clubs and ribbon finals, Narmina Samadova - in the finals in the exercises with ball, and Daria Farshbafshahriari- in the hoop finals.

Athletes from 18 countries are participating in the tournament.