Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin’s victory at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku was expected, Adil Huseynzade, head coach of the Azerbaijani tumbling team, told Trend.

Malkin grabbed the gold medal in tumbling.

Huseynzade also stressed that all foreign guests are delighted with the organization of the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling wrapped up in Baku on April 15.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries participated in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions were held in individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

