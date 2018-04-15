By Trend

Azerbaijan’s gymnasts, Svetlana Makshtareva and Veronica Zemlanaya, won the silver medal of in synchronized trampoline competitions as part of the 26th European Championship in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku April 15.

The athletes scored 47,000 points.

Belarusian gymnasts, Anna Goncharova and Marina Makarinskaya, won the gold medal, and Ukraine’s Svetlana Malkova and Natalya Moskvina ranked third.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries participated in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions were held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

On the last day of the tournament, the finals in 4 disciplines (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline) were held at the National Gymnastics Arena of Baku.

---

