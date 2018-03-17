By Trend

Japanese gymnast Kenta Chiba won the gold medal in parallel bars exercises at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku on March 17.

In the final, Chiba scored 14.999 points.

The second place went to Belarusian gymnast Andrey Likhovitsky, who scored 14.666 points, and the third place - Turkey’s Ferhat Arican, who scored 14.366 points.

The first day of finals for individual apparatuses of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 17.

Men are competing in parallel bars, rings and floor exercises, while women - in vault and uneven bars.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

