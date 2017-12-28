By Laman Ismayilova

GQ Magazine Turkey summed up the results of the outgoing year, calling the "People of the Year" in various fields of activity.

Azerbaijani sprinter Ramil Guliyev, who represents Turkey became the "Sportsman of the Year" according to the magazine "GQ", Day. Az reported.

The sprinter featured on the front of the magazine. He is the first Azerbaijani on the cover of the oldest male magazine in the world.

Notably, Ramil Guliyev won Men's 200m Birmingham Diamond League 2017. He secured the gold medal after timing 20.17 seconds.

Guliyev also brilliantly performed at the World Cup finals in London, the UK.

The sprinter, who finished last when Bolt won the 200m at the 2016 Olympics, crossed the line in 20.09 seconds and won the gold.

The Azerbaijani athlete won the world crown for the first time in his career.

In August, Guliyev was crowned the Athlete of the Month award in Europe, according to European Athletic Association (EAA).

